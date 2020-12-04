BJP's GHMC Poll In-charge Bhupender Yadav Thanks People Of Hyderabad, Makes Big Prediction

On Friday, BJP's GHMC election in-charge Bhupender Yadav congratulated the voters of Hyderabad for giving an impetus to the good governance politics of PM Modi. Out of the results declared for 132 wards as of 7.46 pm, BJP has managed to win 35 of them- a huge rise from 4 victories in the 2016 GHMC polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yadav highlighted the fact that BJP had done well even in terms of improving the vote percentage.

Maintaining that BJP has emerged as a strong alternative in Telangana, he predicted that the party will form a government in the state in the next Assembly polls. On this occasion, he also took a swipe at TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for his alleged misgovernance. The BJP leader affirmed that his party would give emphasis on perpetuating democratic values and principles.

BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav remarked, "I want to thank the people of Hyderabad and Telangana because they have given an impetus to the good governance politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Definitely, BJP's seats have increased more than 10 times besides an increase in vote percentage. BJP has emerged as a strong alternative in Telangana. I feel that BJP will form a government in Telangana on the basis of good governance."

"A dynastic rule has been established in Telangana. The CM does not go to the secretariat. He runs the government from his farmhouse. BJP will take forward the trust reposed by the people of Telangana to bring democratic values and principles," he added.

Read: Amid GHMC Counting, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Says Telangana Will Gift PM 15 Seats In 2024

Both TRS and AIMIM have lost morally in Hyderabad elections. Those who branded BJP as a party of the north must take note: BJP is a party of everyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) December 4, 2020

Read: 'BJP Making Deep Impact In South India': Khushboo Sundar Hails Party's GHMC Showing

2020 GHMC polls

The election to 150 divisions of the GHMC was conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. The polls were conducted using paper ballots instead of EVMs. Furthermore, the polling time was extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a departure from its usual low profile in Hyderabad, BJP went all guns blazing in the GHMC poll campaign. This came in the wake of the party's victory in 4 Telangana Lok Sabha seats and the Dubbak Assembly constituency. Post the NDA's success in Bihar, BJP named its General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as its in-charge of the GHMC polls. Additionally, key BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya played a crucial role in the election campaign.

Read: GHMC Results: Sanjay Jha Asks If Congress Is Implementing PM's 'Cong Mukt Bharat' Dream?

Read: KCR's Daughter Kavitha Confident Of GHMC Victory, Says 'no One Paid Attention To BJP'