BJP's Giriraj Singh Deems CM Mamata 'Election Hindu'; Says She's 'nervous Like Rohingyas'

Union minister Giriraj Singh slammed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and referred to her as Chunaavi Hindu. He said, "Didi is nervous along with the Rohingyas".

Astha Singh
Bengal polls

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and referred to her as 'Chunaavi Hindu' on Wednesday. He said CM Mamata Banerjee is nervous because she is unable to comprehend whether she should visit a Temple or a Mosque. Earlier, the West Bengal CM's election opponent Suvendu Adhikari also claimed that Mamata Banerjee didn't recite 'Chandi Path' correctly.

Singh tweeted a video in Hindi and said, "Mamata Didi is also nervous, along with the Rohingyas in Bengal. Now she is confused about whether to visit Temple or a Mosque. Wow, Modi Ji wow!".

Minister of Fisheries also targeted Rahul Gandhi for visiting the temple before the Gujarat elections.

"Wow, Modi Ji, wow ! this is all happening because of you. Those who used to go to mosques and bowed their heads, they were visiting temple wearing 'Janeu' over their coat before Gujarat elections," he added.

Mamata Visits Chandi Temple

On Tuesday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addressed party workers in Nandigram after which she visited the Chandi temple. Mamata Banerjee gave a rousing speech and took on the rival party declaring herself a "Hindu girl". She also recited a Hindu mantra before her visit to the Chandi temple. Suvendu Adhikari accused her of chanting the wrong mantra and insulting Bengal's culture. 

Adhikari tweeted in Bangla and shared a video, "Earlier, the Chief Minister had insulted Lord Rama more than once. Then recited incorrect Saraswati Mantra and now again recited the wrong mantra for Chandi path during the public meeting. This is how she has repeatedly insulted the culture of Bengal. The people of Bengal do not want someone who insults Bengal".

 

