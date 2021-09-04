BJP's Goa Chief Sadanand Tanavade Says, 'Party Can Win Upcoming Assembly Polls On Its Own'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa chief Sadanand Tanavade on Saturday said that the party is ready to contest the upcoming state polls without an ally. The state chief’s claims come amid talks of a possible alliance between BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). He said that the party was confident about the elections.

BJP chief positive about going solo into polls

Reassuring his belief in the party at the state level, Sadanand Tanavade once again said that the BJP will win the upcoming polls with ease. He ruled out the need for the formation of an alliance and said that the BJP was ‘organisationally strong’. However, the leader ruled out a final judgement on the alliance brewing in the state and said that the central leadership will make the call regarding the same.

"The state unit believes that BJP can alone win polls without stitching an alliance. We are absolutely sure that we will win assembly polls even without having anyone as an ally in the polls," Tanavade told ANI. "The central leadership takes the call on the alliance. But we believe that we can go alone in the elections and still win. And, I believe that we are ready to go alone. At the time of local polls, we fought alone without any ally and yet won," the state chief added. The BJP was reportedly looking at a possible alliance with MGP, which holds a strong influence on the Hindu voter base in the coastal state.

He also stressed on the possibilities of contesting polls without an ally. "We have 40 assembly seats in the state and BJP has 'Mandal Samitis' in every constituency. 1663 booths are here and all are having committees. We are organisationally strong," Tanavade said. Meanwhile, the opposition in the state is also looking at possible alliances. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is rumoured to be nudging the Congress party to decide their approach on the upcoming 2022 elections.

'BJP will win the election even if its announced tomorrow', says party's state cheif

Earlier in April, BJP contested and won the municipal council elections in Goa with an absolute majority in three of the five. Tanavade lauded the BJP Goa unit's performance in recent times and said that the party would win any elections even if they were held the next day. "Even if elections are announced tomorrow, we are ready for it. You must be thinking that why are we confident. During Zila panchayat polls held last year, all opposition parties and NGOs had spread rumours that BJP will not win. But when the result came out, BJP won 19 seats of the 25 seats in North Goa. In South Goa, we contested 18 seats and we won 14 seats in South Goa which has been the highest tally of seats by the party so far," the state chief said.

"During Municipality elections, the anti-BJP atmosphere was created by opposition yet again. We won at that time as well and claimed a majority," said Tanavade. The BJP chief also dismissed any pressure after Congress appointed former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram as an election observer for the polls. He noted that the BJP will form a government in Goa, ‘even if Rahul Gandhi is called in’.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI