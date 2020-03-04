BJP's Madhya Pradesh LoP Silent On Poaching Claim, Says Cong Govt Formed Via Manipulation

Addressing the media on Wednesday, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava claimed that he had no knowledge of his party allegedly holding 10 legislators from the ruling alliance against their will at a Gurugram hotel. At the same time, he observed that the sequence of events was due to the premise that the Kamal Nath government was “opportunistic”. Alleging that the government was formed due to horse-trading, Bhargava contended that it was not functioning on the basis of any policy or ideology. Moreover, he opined that Digvijaya Singh’s statement on horse-trading could not be trusted.

Gopal Bhargava remarked, “It is a different thing to run the government for good governance. This sequence of events is due to the fact that this is an opportunist government. Let me get the information about the sequence of events. Only then I will be in a position to officially comment. I only want to say this- the government run by Kamal Nath is not functioning on any principle, programme, policy, and ideology. This government has been formed by manipulation and horse-trading. When the government is formed in such a scenario, this will be the end result. Digvijaya Singh’s statement can’t be trusted. He says anything.”

'Only 4 MLAs are still with them'

The current crisis stems from the fact that the ruling alliance led by Congress has a slender majority of 121 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly as against the BJP that has 107 MLAs. On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. After reports emerged that some MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel, Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation was under control.

Digvijaya Singh said, "When we got to know, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh went there. People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when BJP tried to stop her." He added, "BJP's Rampal Singh, Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak were going to give them money. Had there been a raid, they would have been caught...We think 10-11 MLAs were there, only 4 are still with them now, they will also come back to us."

