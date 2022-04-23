'BJP's Greed & Corruption Has Reached New Level': AAP's Atishi Slams 'Bulldozer Politics'

Senior AAP leader & MLA Atishi held a protest on Saturday against the Bhartiya Janta Party over the demolition of the Neelkanth Mahadev temple located in Delhi's Srinivaspuri. Slamming BJP's 'Bulldozer Politics' in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the AAP leader claimed that the saffron party was now threatening the common people and demanding money. Their greed and corruption have increased on another level as now they want to extort money from the temples as well, she added.

'BJP's greed & corruption has reached the next level': Atishi, AAP MLA

'BJP is doing their bulldozer politics. All across Delhi, they are threatening people of demolishing their shops and houses if they don't pay money. Now, their corruption and greed have reached a new level and they want money from the temples also. They have put out a notice issued by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs development of the Central Government stating that the temple is going to be demolished and a bulldozer is going to be running over it. Is this going to be the state of this country now? Are we not allowed to worship in the temple now? Now temples are going to be the target of bulldozers?'

Atishi accused BJP of extortion and Gundagardi and lashed out for following the 10-year-old Supreme Court notice, 'The court order mentioned in this demolition order is more than 10 years old. Why does the BJP all of the sudden remember a 10-year-old court order-- because of extortion and Gundagardi all over the city. There are more examples from all over the city where BJP, councilors, and leaders are threatening people. It's Shameful.'

'The people of this locality have now decided that they are not going to let bulldozer demolish the temple. AAP stands with the people of Shivpuri and the BJP cannot play with the faith of the people,' said AAP Leader.

Earlier in the day, AAP Leader Atishi tweeted and informed about her protest in Hindi which can be roughly translated as 'BJP's central government ordered to run bulldozers on Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Srinivaspuri'.

Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. It will hear a plea against the demolition drive on Thursday.