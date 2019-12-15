BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Calls Congress 'a Puppet' Of Pakistani Government

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao responded to the Oversees Congress protest and its links with Pakistan calling it 'a new alliance of Congress with Pakistan's ruling party.' The Oversees Congress protest against the Modi government in London was a no show however it was widely covered by the Pakistani media.

"It is shocking and it seems evident that the Pakistan government and ISI have outsourced its anti-India propaganda to Indian National Congress party to organise such protests across different countries. Rahul Gandhi will have to apologize for using his party to protest against India, outside India. This is anti-India and Congress is acting as a puppet for Pakistan's ISI," said GVL.

GVL also stated how it is no longer hidden that Congress has been establishing links with Pakistan. "Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had mentioned Congress party in his UN address at the general assembly. He said that what we are saying about J&K is what Congress is saying in India." The Congress Party's call to the Indian diaspora to join a protest against the Indian government appears to have failed to attract support. From the video accessed by Republic Media, there were a handful of people who turned up for the event.

"What can be more shameful than Congress party using itself to be used for anti India propaganda at foreign platforms like UN. It seems like they are synchronizing their activities. Sinister games are being played by the Congress party," said GVL Narasimha Rao.

Oversees Congress Protest

Indian National Congress had appealed people to gather outside the Indian High Commission in London to protest against the current government. The gathering was a part of a series of protests that the Congress Party had planned for raising awareness against the performance of the Bhartiya Janta Party government. The party had launched a social media campaign for the protest, but could not gather the support of the Indian community living in the United Kingdom. Dubbed as 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) this event was to highlight what the Congress Party called the 'crisis and rise in unemployment in India'.

