Taking a dig at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has said that Rahul Gandhi is not only lying but is also ignorant over the NPR. Rahul Gandhi has opposed the NPR. Narasimha Rao added that NPR was carried out for the first time by Congress-led UPA government and the current NPR is an updation exercise. “If the NPR is bad in 2020, then how was it good in 2010”, said Narasimha Rao