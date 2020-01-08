BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao: Radical Groups Have Penetrated The So-called Student Protests

In yet another controversy after Mumbai, a 'Free Kashmir' poster was spotted during a protest in Delhi University, against the violent attack on JNU students. Senior BJP leader, GVL Narasimha Rao reacted to the incident on Wednesday as he said that certain radical groups are trying to hijack these so-called 'student protests.' He remarked that it is an unfortunate incident but we have also seen this happen earlier in India.

'It is really inconceivable'

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "We feel across these colleges and campuses certain radical groups and certain West organisations with vested interests have actually penetrated the so-called student protests and have actually tried to hijack the protests. It is really inconceivable that in Delhi, in a capital college you have people holding placards of 'Free Kashmir.' These are left-leaning student groups who are actually influenced by the left and liberal groups, many of them also indulge in anti-national rhetoric."

READ | Now, 'Aazad Kashmir' Poster Surfaces At DU's St Stephen's College During Pro-JNU Rally

Furthermore, he added, "It is really unfortunate but we have seen this happen over the years, even when you have this 'Bharat ki Barbaadi' episode in JNU. There were similar such incidents in other colleges in Delhi, so these minuscules minorities of anti-national groups have actually poisoned some of the student groups most of them belonging to the left-leaning groups. I think it is a matter of a deep study. When they get out, you don't see any left parties in the college campuses."

READ | 'Was Pointing To Internet Shutdown': Mumbai Protester Who Held 'Free Kashmir' Placard

Free Kashmir Poster in Mumbai's pro-JNU protest

Earlier, at a protest in Mumbai against the JNU violence, a lady was spotted holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard. The women later clarified that she was talking about internet shutdown. After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the woman identified as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

READ | Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Protester With 'Free Kashmir' Placard At Gateway Of India

As per Republic sources, the FIR has been filed under Section 153B, however, the Police have still not called her for a statement. Mehak Mirza Prabhu posted a video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted" and that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not of Kashmir.

READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Denies Seeing Deepika Padukone At JNUSU Protest: 'Was Busy Sloganeering'