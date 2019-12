GVL Narsimha Rao slammed the former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren a day after he made appalling remarks about the BJP leaders. Rao demands an apology from the former chief minister and informed that a judicial inquiry will be conducted against him.

In a sharp verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said saffron-clad politicians "do not marry but rape women" on December 18.