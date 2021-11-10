BJP's Haidar Azam Lashes Out At Nawab Malik, Demands Govt Probe Into His Alleged ISI Links

After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding criminals and facilitating fake currency racket, BJP Mumbai vice-president Haidar Azam on Wednesdsay lashed out at Malik for false allegations and said that he will file a defamation case against the state minister on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference, Azam said, "I will demand from this government to investigate Nawab Malik and his family members and find out what kind of relationship do they share with Dawood Ibrahim and ISI. Anyhow after five days I will share all the detail with the media with all the documents in my hand. I will expose all of them. They are putting false and baseless alegations on others. I will file a defamation case against Nawab Malik tomorrow. He has to give all his answers in court."

Nawab Malik Accuses Ex-CM Of Shielding 'Criminals'

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Nawab Malik once again denied having any association with the "underworld" as alleged by Fadnavis, and claimed that the latter was levelling such charges as he wanted to "save" NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Pertinently, the Maharashtra Minister has already accused Wankhede of registering fake cases in order to extort money from people and creating a fake caste certificate to become an IRS officer.

Adding to his defence of the land transaction with Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel, and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan, Nawab Malik remarked, "In 2005, I was not a Minister. You raised a question about his video with RR Patil going viral. That video went viral after we purchased the property from Munira Plumber. Salim Patel filed a defamation suit against those newspapers and channels that alleged his connection with Dawood Ibrahim. As per my information, Salim Patel passed away 5 months ago".

Moreover, he highlighted that Khan was not a convict in 2005 when the deal took place.