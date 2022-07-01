BJP's Hariom Yadav Predicts 'SP To Be Finished By 2027'; Calls Ram Gopal Yadav 'Shakuni'

After the Samajwadi Party's crushing defeat in Azamgarh & Rampur bypolls, patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's relative and BJP leader Hariom Yadav has blamed SP's national general secretary, Ram Gopal Yadav for the reason behind the drubbing and called him "Shakuni". He also added that Akhilesh Yadav does not have any future, asserting that the party will be "finished" by 2027 assembly elections.

The BJP leader stated that because of Ram Gopal Yadav, first Mulayam Singh Yadav's political career ended, then Shivpal Yadav's, and now, Dharmendra Yadav's political stint is also going to end.

'SP to be finished by 2027': Hari Om Yadav

Hari Om Yadav further predicted that going by the current political scenario, it seems that the Samajwadi Party will be finished in the 2024 general Lok Sabha elections and it won't get a single seat in the whole country. Not only this, he said that till the 2027 UP assembly elections, no one will take the name of Samajwadi in Uttar Pradesh and the party will completely vanish. Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, he said that the SP chief destroyed the family at the behest of Shakuni, then ended the party and now he will not win any election.

Hariom Yadav joined BJP in January 2022. He is the close relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav as his brother's daughter Mridula Yadav is married to Ranveer Singh Yadav, son of Netaji's elder brother Ratan Singh Yadav. That is, Hari Om Yadav is Mridula Yadav's uncle.

Lok Sabha bypoll results: BJP wins Azamgarh & Rampur seats

BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes. Lauding the victory, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In the Azamgarh bypolls, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's candidate Dharmendra Yadav. Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The BJP candidate secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes. Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of the country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind."

(Image: PTI/Twitter@MLASIRSAGANJ)