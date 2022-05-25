A day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a sarcastic dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by blaming the Mughals for inflation and unemployment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on May 25 compared the AIMIM supremo with Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating that Owaisi is doing the same work of destroying the country that Jinnah did before Independence.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP MP said, "Owaisi is doing the same work of destroying the country that Jinnah did before independence in a well-planned manner and the people of India will not tolerate this attitude of his and will not allow such misdeeds."

Further alleging that Owaisi is trying to mislead the Muslim community, he added, "If Owaisi does not stop the act of breaking the country, then he will have to spend time in the jail only."

Owaisi sarcastically blames Akbar for Inflation, Shah Jahan for Unemployment

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on May 24 took a sarcastic dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party by blaming the Mughals for inflation, fuel prices, and unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi quipped that the Prime Minister was not responsible for anything, and instead, placed the onus on Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Shah Jahan.

"I believe Mughals are responsible for the rising petrol prices. Aurangzeb is responsible for it. Akbar is responsible for inflation and Shah Jahan for unemployment. This is what I believe. All these responsibilities fall on the Mughals. Prime Minister is not responsible for anything," quipped Owaisi. Earlier, the AIMIM chief had compared emperor Ashoka to Mughals and said that the Indian emperor of the Maurya Dynasty had also “massacred people”.

Owaisi also hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'madrasa' remark, and claimed that the saffron party's 'hatred' for Muslims and Islam was out in the open. "It is an inferiority complex, and to hide that he speaks nonsense like this. Did Raja Ram Mohan Roy study in a shakha or a madrasa? The difference between the two is that we teach humanity, peace, and love. They can't understand this. Science and Math are also taught there and we have made India more beautiful," the Member of Parliament said.

