BJP's Illegal Construction Will Trigger Destruction At World Heritage Sites Warns Congress

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Friday warned that allowing illegal construction of the bungalow of BJP leader Shaina NC at the World Heritage Site in the Old Goa area will set a bad precedent. Girish Chodankar also said that this construction will trigger the destruction of heritage places across the state.

A World Heritage Site is a landmark or area with legal protection by an international convention administered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. World Heritage Sites are designated by UNESCO for having cultural, historical, scientific or another form of significance.

Girish Chodankar: 'BJP govt issuing illegal permissions'

While addressing the media during a protest organised by the Congress Party at the heritage site, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president alleged that the BJP government is issuing illegal permissions through the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department. He also stated that the construction license issued is also in violation of the law. Demanding that all permissions should be revoked immediately, Chodankar said that all those responsible for issuing illegal licenses should be suspended and the construction at the heritage site be demolished at the earliest.

Former Attorney General and party's legal cell chairman Adv Carlos Alvares Fereira said that the 'Nall' technique being used to legalise the structure or Loja is totally illegal. Remarking that apart from CRZ, the land is a protected site, he said, "We will protect all holy sites not only here in Old Goa but also all over Goa." Meanwhile, Congress spokesman Arch Tulio de Souza said that an illegal structure in total violation of the law is being put up in survey number 4/1 in a protected area through misrepresentation and fraud.

De Souza said, "The plot in question is in the core area of a heritage site protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act 1958 and Rules 1959, where only token repairs-of an existing structure is permitted, in this case, a small hut. This is also part of the NDZ falling within 100 metres of the Mandovi River as per the 2011 Notification of the CRZ."

(Image: ANI)