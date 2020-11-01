BJP's Imarti Devi Barred From Campaigning For One Day As Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Nears

Taking strict action against BJP's Dabra candidate Imarti Devi, the Election Commission on Saturday barred her from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. November 1 is the last day of campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and bypolls on 28 assembly seats will be held on November 3.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), in connection with ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.

The order further stated that it has carefully considered the matter and is of the view that Imarti Devi "has violated provisions...of general conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates and disregard of the advisory issued by the commission."

Imarti Devi's comment

Imarti Devi allegedly made controversial comments against an unnamed political rival and women members of his family, "He is a Bengali man who came to Madhya Pradesh only for becoming the Chief Minister. He cannot speak decently. What can we say about this? He has become mad after stepping down as CM. What can be said if he is roaming around Madhya Pradesh like a mad person? His mother and sister might be item of Bengal. How will we know?" she said. EC had sent her a notice and had asked her to explain her stance within 48 hours of the receipt of the notice.

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

Last Sunday, ex MAadhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

EC action against Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath has moved Supreme Court against the Election Commission after it revoked his 'star campaigner' status in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, lawyer Vivek Tankha informed on Saturday. The EC ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Dated April 29, 2019, the advisory read, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". Apart from this case, Kamal Nath also faces FIRs in Gwalior, Datia for violating COVID-19 SOPs in a rally.

