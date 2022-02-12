BJP's Jagdambika Pal Demands Akhilesh Yadav's Apology Over SP Neta's 'chop Off Hands' Jibe

Slamming the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Owaisi over Hijab row, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal claimed that 'politics of polarization was going on'. The BJP leader also spoke about SP leader Rubina Khanum's 'cut off people's hands' statement and added that Akhilesh Yadav should apologize for her statement. Rubina Khanum on Saturday threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs.

Jagdambika Pal on Hijab Row

"The hijab matter is in HC and SC. Politics of polarization is going on. On one side, PM Modi is supporting girls and empowering women. The constitution is above all. Owaisi doesn't have agenda and hence he is politicizing the matter. The Samajwadi Party has taken back the cases of those who were connected with the terrorist attacks on Ayodhya, Lucknow. Rubina says that hands will be chopped off. SP is encouraging violence. Akhilesh Yadav should apologize for her statement, this is not a jungle rule," said the BJP MP.

SP leader Rubina's threat on Hijab matter

"This (hijab row) is an attack on our daughter's self-pride. If someone touches our hijab, we will chop off their hands. India is a diverse nation. Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of our culture. Politicisation on these things is the epitome of low. Will these Kaliyugi Raavans rob us of our Hijabs? Don't do the mistake of underestimating women. Be it any party's govt, I will become Razia Sultan and Rani and chop off your hands," said Khanum.

Hijab Row in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government extended holiday for all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) until February 16 in view of the Hijab row, announced Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, while requesting everyone to maintain law and order.

As Supreme Court refused to take the urgent hearing on the matter, Karnataka's Udupi College principal said that Hijabs were not allowed in the classroom for the past 37 years but it was allowed on the campus. He alleged that few girl students raised this issue which is fuelled by the Campus Front of India (CFI) to disrupt the environment.