BJP's Jaiswal Accuses VIP's Mukesh Sahani Of Cheating Bihar Fishermen; 'This Is Shocking'

Amid the ongoing political stir in Bihar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal attacked VIP leader Mukesh Sahani who recently decided to tread away from the ruling NDA alliance in the state. While Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) remains an ally of the ruling alliance, a demand for Sahani’s removal as state’s Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister is being demanded. Strengthening his tirade against Mukesh Sahani, Jaiswal accused him of cheating the fishermen of the state. He further claimed that the Minister had misled his department too.

'Mukesh Sahani has cheated fishermen of state': BJP

Demanding action against him, BJP's Jaiswal said on Sunday, "I am in shock today. Over 30 members of the ministry have complained about the Bihar minister's negligence in the matter. The minister has asked to dissolve the standing committee and an officer would be in charge of the new committee. This is shocking."

He later revealed that the committee members had written letters to Sahni, but that no response had been received. Sahani has been asked several times: 'Which strata should be included in the traditional fishermen's society?' but he failed to respond to any queries. Sahani, according to the state BJP chief, has deceived everyone throughout his life and has now deceived people of his community. "This would be investigated definitely," Sanjay Jaiswal added.

Mukesh Sahani denies resigning as Minister

Meanwhile, in a big blow to Sahani, three (all) of his party MLAs joined the Bhartiya Janta Party, making BJP the largest party with 77 seats in the Assembly. Three MLAs who have switched to the saffron party are Raju Singh, Mishrilal Yadav and Swarna Singh who represent the Sahebganj, Alinagar and Gaura Bauram constituencies respectively

They switched allegiance to the saffron party in the presence of Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and formally communicated their decision to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Mukesh Sahani has been at loggerheads with BJP for not giving two Cabinet berths to VIP besides not giving him a full 6-year tenure in the Legislative council after his defeat in Bihar Assembly polls.

(With ANI Inputs)