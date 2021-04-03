BJP's Jangipara Candidate Attacked During Campaign, Files Complaint Against TMC

After the motorcade of a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was attacked in Hoogly, the saffron party on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Trinamool Congress of the attack. As per the complaint, TMC goons attacked and vandalised the motorcade of the BJP candidate from the Jangipara assembly constituency Debjit Sarkar while he was campaigning on Saturday.

The party has named the TMC candidates who allegedly committed the offence, and left as many as four BJP workers injured.

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour attacked

This comes after BJP's Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder and his supporters on Friday were allegedly attacked with sticks in the Haridebpur area of South Paraganas during their election campaign, after which they were admitted to the Diamond Harbor District Hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment.

The BJP had blamed TMC candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee for the attack and also staged a protest at the NH117 block at Diamond Harbour by raising slogans and burning tyres.

Both Diamond Harbour and Jangipara are going to poll in the third phase on April 6.

West Bengal Elections

After a power-packed second phase that witnessed the intense face-off between Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal is ready for the third phase on April 6. In the third phase, 205 candidates across parties are in the fray for 31 constituencies in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Paraganas districts.

The first phase of elections took place on March 27 while the second phase took place on April 1. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second phase it was over 80 per cent.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

