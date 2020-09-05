BJP's Javadekar & NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Review COVID Prep In Pune Amid Sena-NCP Tiff

As Pune becomes the worst-hit Coronavirus (COVID-19) district, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, reviewed the COVID-19 situation and facilities in the district. Apart from them, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other government officials were present at the meeting. After the meeting, Javadekar announced a fine for not wearing masks in Pune while Dy CM Ajit Pawar announced installing CCTVs in hospitals for relatives to see patients in COVID facilities.

Javadekar & Pawar review COVID prep in Pune

Fines of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask and spitting in public, respectively, to be implemented strictly: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Pune, Maharashtra https://t.co/frc8z6fM5Y — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

I have asked officials to install CCTVs inside jumbo COVID Hospital and a TV outside it so that relatives of the patients can at least see their patients inside through TV since they can't enter the hospital: Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra https://t.co/4fYovvplWg — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

This development comes a day after Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was against the 'hasty decision' to lift the lockdown in Pune district. While Thackeray has been cautious in lifting restrictions, Ajit Pawar - who holds sway in Pune - has preferred easing of lockdown to boost economic development. Pawar had inaugurated a COVID-19 Hospital at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune with ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on 28 August.

Fadnavis tours Maharashtra

Amid the Sena-NCP tiff, Fadnavis has toured Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Panvel and north Maharashtra, Marathwada, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad. While CM Uddhav Thackeray has refrained from moving away from Mumbai except on some occasions, the ruling parties have questioned the reason behind Fadnavis' extensive visits. Though CM Thackeray said that one must use technology rather than wasting time roaming around the state, Pawar has urged Thackeray too roam the state to get a grasp of ground reality - but Thackeray has not heeded to it.

Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM for a mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 after Shiv Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The BJP-Sena alliance of 35 years fell out over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post, post winning the Maharashtra State polls. With renewed NCP-BJP appearances, questions on the shaky Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition's term have been raised.

