BJP's Jay Panda Opens Up On Bollywood Personalities' Alleged Links With 'ISI Handlers'

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda urged Bollywood personalities to cut links with individuals having ISI links. Elaborating on his tweet which created a buzz on social media, Panda mentioned that he had received feedback on the connection of people having ISI and Pakistan Army links with Bollywood. He added that there were multiple threads on Twitter containing photographic evidence of persons urging people to commit violence in Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, such individuals were seen partying with Bollywood personalities.

Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 22, 2020

Baijayant Jay Panda remarked, "As somebody in public life for the last two decades, one keeps hearing buzz. I was getting a lot of feedback on the continued connections of people who have links to ISI and Pakistan Army with Bollywood. We know that in the past, Bollywood has had funding from the underworld that has been operating and living out of Pakistan. Some of it has been cleaned up. But not all of it."

He added, "There is more than one thread that gives some photographic evidence of some NRIs and some Pakistani people living in Western countries. They have two kinds of track records- one, on social media, they are urging people to commit violence, and secondly, have been shown in Pakistan Army camps. And, they are shown partying and having business links with Bollywood personalities."

'Bollywood personalities are patriotic'

Panda refuted the notion that Bollywood stars can be insulated with cultivating such relationships at a juncture when the Pakistani military establishment was sending terrorists to kill Indians. Giving them the benefit of doubt, he asserted that the Bollywood personalities are patriotic. At the same time, he asked them to dump these "ISI handlers" and cut all links with them.

"I don't think any Indian today can avoid thinking about India-Pakistan when the ISI and Pakistani Army continue to send terrorists across every week and continue to kill hundreds of Indians- both soldiers and civilians. So, it is no good to say that we don't know about this. I would like to give them the benefit of doubt...I would like to believe that our Bollywood personalities are patriotic and they should dump these ISI handlers. They should cut their links with them," the BJP national vice president elaborated.

