BJP's JJ Singh Criticises Punjab CM Mann For Meeting With 'anti-India' UK MP Dhesi

BJP leader and former Army chief JJ Singh on Sunday attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab welcoming United Kingdom MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. He said that Dhesi is a person with the most "anti-India thoughts."

"Recently AAP government in Punjab welcomed Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi along with Raghav Chadha. Tanmanjeet Singh is a person with the most anti-Indian thoughts. They spoke on resolving issues of NRI's but that's not a problem but the issue is that they spoke on Kashmir issues and Tanmanjeet Singh doesn't have many good thoughts on Kashmir," he said,

The BJP leader said that the UK MP alleged that human rights violations are occurring in Kashmir. "He said no good situation is there, which is not a true thing. People are really happy nowadays and everything is fine now," the ex-Army chief said.

Dhesi, a Labour Party MP, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha last week and reportedly raised several issues, including the blacklisting of several Sikhs.

"It is very unfortunate that the AAP government in Punjab...is going the extra mile to welcome Labour Party MP Dhesi whose views are pro-separatist and anti-India. AAP owes a clarification to the country whether it supports his views on Kashmir and other matters which are against our country," Singh said.

The BJP leader further said Mann should disclose what transpired in the meeting with Dhesi and what commitments the AAP government in Punjab has given to him. Dhesi had earlier criticised the Indian government's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.