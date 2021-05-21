BJP's JP Nadda Says Opposition First Tried Jeopardising COVID Vaccines, Now Want Jabs

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday accused the opposition parties of first dampening the spirit of people by 'spreading misinformation' regarding the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and then when there had actually developed a sort of vaccine hesitancy, emphasizing on vaccination.

"It is with sadness that I say today that the Opposition has collectively tried to lower the morale of people and spread misinformation despite the fact that we brought out two vaccines," he said and went on to add, "Congress leaders jeopardized the vaccination drive and now they want vaccination."

He took the opportunity to assure that all citizens including the downtrodden will be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone would be vaccinated. I am proud that the BJP and NDA governments are taking care of the downtrodden and have-nots," he said.

PM-CARES Funds have proven to be a lifesaver: JP Nadda

He also took the opportunity to address the benefits procured through the PM-CARES Fund. He said, "It is helping in ensuring oxygen plants across the country. Also, earlier there was one lab in Pune for testing, now it has crossed 2,500. India has become self-dependent in manufacturing PPE kits as well. "Having listed all of this, he asserted, "PM CARES FUND has proved as a lifesaver for many."

He went on to talk about campaigns of 'Seva hi Sangathan and 'Mera Booth Corona Mukt' under which BJP Kisan Morcha is taking the responsibility for setting up COVID-19 help desks in the rural area. He said, "1,250 blood donation camps had been arranged, 3,200 COVID-19 dedicated helpline centres and isolation centre have been established, and three workers are involved in facilitating the drive."

Opposition Parties and Vaccination

Back in January, when the government gave its nod to two indigenous vaccines- Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, many of the leaders of the opposition had questioned the government and had pointed out that it was a decision taken in haste and can put the lives of the citizens of the country in danger. While Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over, Kejriwal asked for the formula of the two vaccines.

However, as soon as the Centre opened the vaccination drive to people aged 18-44, there emerged a kind of vaccine scarcity, and the opposition parties, which had all these days been against the vaccination drive, started accusing the government of sending the vaccination abroad, and not vaccinating the citizens of the country. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and even shared a poster, which read, "Modi Ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries?"

(Credit-PTI)