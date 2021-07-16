BJP's JP Nadda Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'narrow Mindset' Over 'BJP COVID Vaccine' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda asked the party leaders in Uttar Pradesh to give a befitting reply to those allegedly 'who misled people' on India's COVID vaccination. Seemingly targetting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' remark, Nadda referred to him as a leader of a “narrow mindset”. Nadda asked party workers to reach out to people to expose the Opposition parties including the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

"Priyanka Gandhi is coming here after months. They were missing during the fight against COVID. The opposition role is of derailing. I urge all of you to expose the opposition," BJP president JP Nadda said.

JP Nadda scorches Akhilesh Yadav

"Give 'muthtod jawab' (befitting reply) to BJP vaccine jibe by ensuring vaccination to everyone above 18 years. One of the UP leaders called it the BJP vaccine. It is another thing that his father got vaccinated and he too got the jab eventually. However, by this statement of his, he showed the narrowness of his vision. Compare what the PM did. Those with such a narrow mindset, can they run UP? UP will give them a befitting reply," BJP leader JP Nadda said.

Further, JP Nadda compared the COVID vaccination drive to that of TB, polio and chickenpox vaccinations, which had been previously carried out by the past governments. He accused Congress of delaying vaccines for those diseases.

"Desh ke kuch neta jo mandbuddhi hai kya jawab dain (what will you say to dumb politicians). One of them said that we should not be treated like rats and guinea pigs. This is the language these leaders used. They said there has not been a third-stage trial", JP Nadda added.

JP Nadda then went on to highlight the progress of UP under the rule of CM Yogi Adtyanath-led BJP government including the construction of expressways, schemes launched by both state and the central government. He asked the BJP leaders to remember "political tourists" in the state and also events such as the Muzaffarnagar riots and curfews, to stress the development of the state.

He added, "This is the same UP that was in the grip of communalism and appeasement, corruption, dynasty politics. Today, we speak about progress. In the last four years, it has become one of the leading states of the country. Be it SP or BSP, UP has rejected them. They have been restricted to homes. And now workers of BJP have a greater responsibility towards people,"

"Think what if BJP and PM Modi weren't there. I am comparing seven years before our government came to power and notice the change,"

BJP chief on farmers' protests

BJP national president Nadda also addressed the farmer protest and said that PM Modi had always worked for improving the lives of farmers and that 2.80 crore farmers had received payment under PM Samman Nidhi scheme. He also said "Time will never forgive if our MPs and MLAs do not engage in making it successful," and asked the elected representatives of the party to work on the success of Farmers Produce Organisations.

"Krishi Bhawan officials won't decide how this Rs one lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund for modernizing mandis and for FPOs is used. It will be on your request that this will be spent," JP Nadda said.

Virtual meeting held to discuss UP elections in early 2022

Union ministers Ajay Mishra Teni, Kaushal Kishore, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, V K Singh, Sanjay Balyan, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, SPS Baghel were present at the meeting. The others attended it virtually. Nadda attended the meeting via video conference.

