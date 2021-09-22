BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia Denounces Congress' Attack, Iterates 'focus Is On Development'

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday slammed Congress for their continuous attack on him and said that the grand old party only knew how to condemn him as it was their job. The Union Minister. however, categorically stated that he will stay focused on working and ensuring development.

“I came to the region after setting up my ministry in proper order. It is the job of Congress to level allegations, but I am focused on development,” BJP MP said to PTI.

The statement comes after Scindia, who was recently elevated to PM Modi’s refurbished Union Cabinet, was visiting his bastion, Gwalior- Chambal in Madhya Pradesh, for the first time after his induction as an Aviation Minister. On reaching Gwalior, the BJP cadre and party workers accorded him a grand welcome. The Congress has been attacking Scindia ever since he switched camps with BJP from Congress, with 22 MLAs, and became the reason behind the fall of the CM Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Jyotiraditya Scindia appointed as Union Civil Aviation Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, assumed charge as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country on Friday, July 9. Scindia took over the position from former Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He took oath as a Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, July 6.

Jyotiraditya Scindia jumps ship from Congress

The son of the staunch Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, who was considered as a strong Congress contender from Madhya Pradesh, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from his party’s bastion-- Guna constituency. In a dramatic turn of events, last year Scindia who was known as Congress’ stalwart switched to BJP along with 22 MLAs, causing the collapse of the former CM Kamal Nath government in the state. The apparent reason for leaving the Congress was speculated to be his disappointment and disagreement with the Congress high command on several issues. His shift to BJP has paved the path for the formation of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan being inducted as the Chief Minister.

(Image: PTI)