BJP's K Surendran Warns To Intensify Protest Over Inaction Against Kerala CM In Gold Scam

In the wake of the allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold scam case, the BJP state President K Surendran asserted that the agencies investigating should do a thorough probe in the matter. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Kerala BJP chief stated that Swapna Suresh has given 164 statements before the court against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan which needs to be taken into consideration. He further warned that BJP will intensify its protest if no action is taken in the gold smuggling scam case.

"The agencies investigating the matter should do a thorough probe. Serious corruption and anti-national charges are made by the Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against Kerala CM. She gave 164 statements before the court so it has to be debated. Double standards should be exposed. Throughout Kerala, BJP is carrying out protests. If we find that no action is being taken in this matter, we will intensify our agitation against Pinarayi Vijyan-led state government," K Surendran said.

'Part of some political agenda': CM Pinarayi Vijayan refutes allegations against him

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations regarding the case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were a part of a larger conspiracy.

Allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh in Kerala gold smuggling case

Swapna Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving her statement before a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Furthermore, she spoke about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by M Sivashankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)