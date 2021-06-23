BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Claims Oppn's Strategy To Defeat PM Modi In Polls 'hollow'

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that even if all opposition leaders stood one over the other, they will be unable to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's level, adding that these strategies of the opposition to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections would prove to be hollow.

This surfaced a day after a high-profile political meeting at the veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked for the development of the country and has enhanced the country's reputation globally.

Speaking to ANI here, the senior BJP leader said, "Modi ji's personality is such that even if all the opposition leaders stand on one another, then too they will not be able to reach his level. They all together trying to defeat Modi ji in the upcoming elections, but all their efforts will be unsuccessful because Modi ji has worked for this country, he has done the 'vikas' of our nation and has increased the reputation of the country in the world. He has solved the problems of the people very well, therefore, such kind of strategy will prove to be all hollow."

A day after eminent personalities met at NCP's Chief residence

Vijayvargiya's remarks come in the backdrop of a meeting of leaders of various Opposition parties, along with several eminent personalities who met at Pawar's residence. Among those who attended the meeting were Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rashtriya Lokdal President Jayant Chaudhary and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma, Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam and the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary also attended the meeting. But no Congress leader, it is learnt, attended Tuesday's high-profile political meeting at Pawar's Delhi residence, despite an invitation to 5 Congress leaders- Kapil Sibbal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vivek Tankha, Manish Tiwari.

Further commenting on TMC MLA Madan Mitra's 'Black dog' remarks for West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Vijayvargiya said that Mitra's statement shows the 'sanskar' of the TMC. He also said that India being a democratic country where people have the freedom the speech, does not mean that such words shall be used for somebody holding a Constitutional post.

The BJP leader further said that such a statement made by Mitra only shows his own 'aukat'.

"This shows the 'sanskaar' of TMC. They say that they have studied in the foreign, they have got this 'sanskar' from there that they don't know how to address a person holding a constitutional post. There is democracy, people have freedom of speech but that does not mean that such words will be used for a person holding a constitutional post. What he is, the public knows, but by giving such statements he himself revealed his 'aukat'," he said.

Vijayvargiya's remarks came days after Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra said that Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was misleading people about post-poll violence in the state and people think of him as "a black dog that barks" and that is why he is shown "black flags" wherever he goes. The Calcutta High Court had on Monday dismissed the petition by the West Bengal government to recall or stay its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine complaints of post-poll violence in the state.