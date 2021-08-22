BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Slams Mehbooba Mufti, Says Centre Not Afraid Of 'false Threats'

Slamming PDP president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Mehbooba Mufti's recent Afghanistan jibe at the central government, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that the central government is not afraid of her false threats, and people of J&K have seen her real face now. He slammed the former CM over her demand to restore Article 370 in J&K.

While talking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "The central government does not care about Mehbooba Mufti's false threats. The way the Tricolour was hoisted in every panchayat on August 15 in Jammu and Kashmir proved that the people there are full of patriotism. People are not with them as they have recognised their real face." "The faces of the leaders who exploited Jammu and Kashmir have been exposed," he added.

Mufti has drawn sharp criticism from leaders of the BJP for her ‘outrageous’ comparison of J&K to war-torn Afghanistan. On Saturday, Mufti urged the Centre to learn from Afghanistan, where the Taliban seized power and forced the United States to flee, and urged the government to conduct talks in Jammu and Kashmir and restore the state's special status, which was revoked in 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti threatens violence in J&K, says 'don't test us'

Mufti on Saturday made an outrageous statement in demand of restoration of Article 370. Ranting over the 'Talibanisation' of India's probing agencies by the BJP, she asked the Centre to either start talks on J&K or witness a situation similar to what was happening in Afghanistan.

Mufti said, "A princely state like Jammu & Kashmir is nowhere else in the world. People of Kashmir are not cowards because they have patience. The path of non-violence takes more courage. There is no courage required to take up arms, be it for the forces or the people of Kashmir. But the day this patience of Kashmiris will be broken then you will all be destroyed."

"Don't test us, see what happened in the neighbouring country Afghanistan. Such powerful American forces had to leave Afghanistan. So start talks on Kashmir and rectify your mistake of illegally removing Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir," Mufti stated.

Image Credit: PTI/ ANI