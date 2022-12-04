BJP's Kapil Mishra Appeals Voters Of MCD, 'Vote Those Who Can Take Delhi & Country Ahead'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday exercised his right to vote at the Yamuna Vihar polling booth for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the BJP leader stated that he voted for the candidate who will work for the welfare of Delhi. He urged voters to cast their vote keeping in mind the local issues and who will take Delhi ahead.

On being asked what issues he had cast his vote on, Kapil Mishra said, "I voted for Delhi, how Delhi should be, how the national capital should be. I believe the whole of Delhi is voting on these issues. This poll concerns the local governance and people are voting for Delhi keeping in mind what kind of people should be elected".

He further said, "I would like to appeal to all the voters, please come out and exercise your franchise. This is a poll of local governance and your day-to-day issues are related to this. Vote for those who can take Delhi and the country ahead on the path of development".

BJP MP Parvesh Verma and his wife also cast their votes for Delhi MCD Election at a polling booth in Matiala Village. While addressing the media he said, "AAP was claiming to form government in Goa, Uttarakhand and UP but people know they have a habit of lying. During COVID, no one from AAP was seen working for the people. Only MCD workers were standing with people. We are getting around 210 seats out of 250 in the MCD polls".

Reunified Delhi municipal corporations

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital has begun. For those unversed, the MCD was earlier replaced by three bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2012, however, it was reunified once again on May 22, 2022. Home Minister had introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and slammed the Delhi Government for giving a step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs.

The Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats was reduced from 272 to 250. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53%.