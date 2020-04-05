BJP's Kapil Mishra Fires Back; Tells DyCM Sisodia To Not Spend Money On 'ridiculous Ads'

BJP's Kapil Mishra has advised AAP leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to not spend money on advertisements, so that the government has money to purchase equipment and other essentials needed to fight COVID-19. Mishra's statement comes after Sisodia stated that the Delhi government was not given a single rupee to fight the virus.

BJP hits back

सिसोदिया कह रहे हैं कि कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए पैसे की कमी हैं, मोदी सरकार पैसे नहीं दे रही



सिर्फ केजरीवाल की मॉडलिंग वाले विज्ञापनों पर ही ₹ 400 करोड़ खर्चकर चुकी हैं दिल्ली सरकार



पैसे की कमी हैं तो भौंडे विज्ञापनों पर करोड़ो का खर्चा क्यों? https://t.co/cvfxtUjzv5 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 5, 2020

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Mishra advised the AAP government to ensure that the government spends money on purchasing equipment and not on 'ridiculous advertisements', ignoring the point that the money to be allocated by the central government was a part of the Centre's Disaster Management fund that has to be allocated to all states. He also did not show any proof of the value of the advertisements, which are a public service announcement to help people fight the virus by staying indoors and maintaining social distancing.

Sisodia, on Saturday, said that the Union Government is being discriminatory in nature and is not distributing funds equally to all states. Sisodia has said that Delhi has received no funds even though other states have received Rs 17,000 crore.

He has also stated that the Delhi government has not been given the money required to purchase PPE for doctors and other health care professionals. He stated that it was shocking that Delhi did not get the amount of Rs 11,000 crores given to states to fight this disaster. 'This is biased behavior against Delhi. It shows that Central govt is doing politics at the time of the pandemic.'

On Saturday, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain also highlighted the need for more Personal protective equipment (PPE) since the Delhi government has only stock worth two to three days left. The government will be needing 50,000 more PPE and has asked the Central government to distribute the supplies as per the workload and the number of cases.

