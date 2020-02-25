BJP's Kapil Mishra 'getting Death Threats' Amid Allegations Of Instigating Delhi Violence

Amid the Delhi police monitoring the tense situation in the national capital, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday, claimed that he was receiving many calls alleging that those were death threats. He added that he felt threatened, but was not afraid of speaking against the blockage of Delhi's streets. Stating 'I don't fear hate campaign against him', he said that it was not a crime to support CAA or speak the truth.

Owaisi slams MoS Home for Hyderabad visit amid Delhi violence; says clashes 'not communal'

Kapil Mishra claims death threats

दोस्तों,



देश से और विदेशों से लगातार फोन आ रहे हैं



मुझे जान से मारने का एलान किया जा रहा हैं



धमकियाँ दे रहे हैं



बंद सड़कों को खुलवाने को कहना कोई गुनाह नहीं



CAA का समर्थन कोई गुनाह नहीं



सच बोलना कोई गुनाह नहीं



I don't fear this massive hate campaign against me 🙏 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 25, 2020

Ex-Delhi Congress chief slams Kejriwal's Rajghat 'dharna', points out 'CM is not helpless'

Kapil Mishra's incendiary comments

On Sunday, Mishra taking to twitter had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

While many political leaders have slammed his comments, a police complaint has been lodged claiming that his comments incited the violence. Moreover, an affidavit has been filed in the Supreme Court pointing out his comments and the subsequent violence. The matter is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Complaint filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting stone-pelting in Maujpur

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 10 fatalities including a police constable and injured 150, as of Tuesday. Police has stated that the situation is under control, but stray incidents of violence were witnessed in some parts.

After Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting with police officials, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other politicians, special officers along with the additional forces are being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi. While the police are monitoring the Delhi borders, the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Violence has also been witnessed in Maujpur, Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura on Tuesday.

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 10 killed & 150 injured; CM Kejriwal & Dy CM visit injured