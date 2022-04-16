BJP's Kapil Mishra Wants 'terrorist' Organisation' PFI Banned; Opines On Loudspeaker Row

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra called the Popular Front of India (PFI) a "terrorist" organisation and claimed that the outfit was trying to break the country. He also expressed his views on the row involving loudspeakers banned atop mosques.

"PFI on record was involved in Delhi riots. In Mysuru, it was involved in the killing of 12 people...PFI should be identified as a terrorist organisation and banned. Those who fund and ideologically support PFI should be put behind bars," he said.

On loudspeaker row, Kapil Mishra said that he is of the view that if loudspeakers are allowed then everyone will play it. He further suggested using mobile phones for the purpose of calling people to the mosque instead of loudspeakers.

'Attempts to turn Karauli into Kashmir'

On communal violence in several states, Mishra said that there have been attempts to turn Karauli into "Kashmir". "We have to think why they are doing so much violence. They are pelting stones. PFI is trying to break the country," he said.

Slamming the grand old party, he said, "If Congress had stayed for five more years then a situation similar to Sri Lanka would have appeared here."

The row over loudspeakers erupted after MNS chief Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. He has demanded the removal of loudspeakers before May 3 and warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that his party will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Incidents of communal violence were reported from some parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10. Clashes broke out between two communities in Khambhat after stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession in the Shakarpura area. Similar clashes also erupted in the Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. Madya Pradesh's Khargone also witnessed stone pelting, group clashes and arson.