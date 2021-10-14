Under the view of the recent target killings in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader and former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta spoke about the deteriorating condition in the valley and further demanded action against those responsible behind this.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta outlined the situation in J&K and said that strict actions are needed to be taken for the kind of environment created in recent days. "For seventy years, this kind of environment was created and there was the hoisting of Pakistan flags, stone-pelting incidents recently. All these things tell that people here want peace", he added.

Speaking about the recent raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the valley, Gupta said, "We all have seen how Kashmiri pandits or Hindus have suffered in the past. It is clear that many people are working in the Valley as their assistants who give full information to them. This is the only reason NIA is conducting raids these days so that these incidents (terror) can be stopped there."

Further highlighting the importance of the search operations by the NIA, he said that the agency has received information regarding the incident that happened in Delhi and it is connected to the Union Territory, thereafter necessitating the ongoing operations.

Meanwhile, there have been recent incidents of violence and targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir followed by the raids.

Terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

In recent terrorist attacks, five Indian Army personnel and two terrorists were killed in encounters in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The clash took place during a joint operation initiated by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police following inputs regarding infiltrations.

According to a statement issued by a Defence spokesperson, a counter-terrorist operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of October 10 and 11 in the area of Shahdara near the boundary of Poonch-Rajouri districts. During this while, the terrorists fired at the army troops resulting in fatal injuries to the JCO and the soldiers. Later in a counter-strike, the army officials shot down two militants across the districts.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also expressed serious concerns regarding rising incidents of militant attacks in the valley. Speaking on the same, BJP leader Gupta also asserted that the terrorists behind the killing of the soldiers will be hunted down soon.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI/PTI)