BJP's Kerala CM Face 'Metroman' Sreedharan Defends Feet-washing Pics: 'tradition, Respect'

'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who is the BJP candidate from Palakkad, Kerala in the April 6 assembly polls, came under attack from the Left parties on Saturday after images of voters washing and touching his feet during his campaign went viral on social media. However, the Sreedharan defended the act by saying that they were expressing their respect towards him in the traditional Indian way.

'Metroman' comes under attack

CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam criticised the technocrat, saying it spoke volumes about the direction in which the BJP was taking the country. Attacking Sreedharan, Viswam alleged that the technocrat "glorified" the act of washing his feet. "He is saying it is an Indian tradition. This is an example of the direction in which the BJP is taking our country, the political system and democratic values," he told reporters.

The images circulated widely on social media showed the voters receiving Sreedharan washing and touching his feet. In one picture, a voter was seen kneeling before him, while another visual showed women touching his feet. Asked about the controversy, Sreedharan said the images were clicked when he was being welcomed in a traditional Indian way. Slamming his critics, the 88-year-old candidate said, "It is our Indian tradition. What is wrong with it? They were expressing their respect. They were not worshipping (me)."

Kerala polls

In Kerala, the BJP which is an alliance with 4 parties has decided to contest in 115 seats alone out of which it released the names of 112 candidates. "Out of 140, roughly 25 will be left to the 4 parties. Senior leaders will be contesting from the BJP seats in Kerala and a large number of leaders are joining from the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. A lot of celebrities and professors are also joining the BJP," said Arun Singh. Notable candidates from the list include-