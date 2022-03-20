Gearing up for the West Bengal bypolls, BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim on Saturday, took on TMC's Babul Supriyo for the Ballygunge by-elections. Ghosh pointed out that Supriyo who had lost from Tollygunge on a BJP ticket will be laughed at when he asks votes for TMC. Voting for Ballygunge and Asansol (Lok Sabha seat) will happen on April 12 and results will be declared on April 16.

BJP, CPI(M) gear up for Ballygunge bypolls

"We don't want 'Khela Hobe' of murdering people but a democratic 'Khela Hobe'. Earlier, Babul Supriyo asked for votes for BJP and now he will ask for votes against BJP. People will laugh at him," said Keya Ghosh, BJP's candidate for Ballygunge. Bypolls have been necessitated in Ballygunge after TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee passed away in November 2021.

Similarly, CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim said, "Ballygunge is an interesting constituency where there are people from all strata of society. Issues of education, jobs, sanitation, electricity, & water need to be solved. I am contesting to end communal politics and to build a syncretic culture". Ballygunge falls under the Kolkata district and has been held by TMC since it first stormed into power in 2006.

TMC fields Babul Supriyo & Shatrughan Sinha

On March 13, TMC announced that BJP-turned-TMC leader Babul Supriyo will contest for the Ballygunge Assembly bypolls and Shatrughan Sinha will contest for Asansol Lok Sabha seat. Supriyo who was dropped from the Modi cabinet in July 2021, resigned as Asansol seat as he switched to TMC. Sinha, who had previously switched to Congress after being denied the Patnasahib Lok Sabha seat in 2019, will contest for Asansol. Supriyo has held Asansol since 2014 Lok Sabha polls - cementing him a cabinet in both Modi govts.

Babul Supriyo quits

In September, a month after he 'quit politics', Babul Supriyo joined TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien. Supriyo, who had been an outspoken critic of Mamata Banerjee and has accused her of 'taking over' the Bengali film industry, asserted that it was Mamata Banerjee's 'motivational words' that forced him towards changing his decision of quitting politics. Since joining TMC, he has been hinting that more BJP MLAs are set to follow suit.

In July, the Prime Minister reshuffled his cabinet inducting four first-time MPs from Bengal - Santanu Thakur, John Barla, Nishith Pramanik and Subhash Sarkar. Sitting MPs - Babul Supriyo and Debasri Chaudhury were dropped from the cabinet which triggered Supriyo to 'quit politics'. Supriyo had lost his Tollygunj assembly seat in the 2021 assembly polls while his fellow BJP MPs - Locket Chatterjee and Swapan Dasgupta too lost from Chunchura and Tarakeshwar respectively.