BJP's Khardah bypoll candidate visits deceased TMC leader's residence, pays tribute to him

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) As a mark of political courtesy, BJP candidate for Khardah assembly bypoll, Joy Saha, on Sunday visited the residence of deceased TMC leader Kajal Sinha, who had won the seat in the March-April elections, and sought blessings from his wife Nandita.

Sinha died of COVID-19 in April, just days after polls were held in the constituency.

His death necessitated the byelections in Khardah, where Saha has locked horns with state minister and veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Chattopadhyay had earlier vacated Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the Assembly from the constituency.

The BJP candidate, during the day, took time off from his campaigns and visited the residence of Sinha in Shantinagar locality of Khardah, where he also garlanded the deceased leader's portrait.

Nandita, who is actively campaigning for Chattopadhyay for the October 30 bypoll, told reporters that she wished Saha well when he visited her home for 'Bijoya' (occasion after Durga puja during which people seek blessings from their elders).

"We never turn away a guest. This is also the philosophy of our Didi, Mamata Banerjee. He sought my blessings on Bijoya for success and I gave him my blessings," she said.

Political rivalry should be limited to battlefield, Nandita, who heads TMC's women cell in Khardah, stated, adding that her husband, too, helped everyone, no matter what the affiliation.

Saha, on his part, said, "She (Nandita) extended her wishes to me for my successful career in politics so that I can serve people with dedication, transparency and honesty." Describing Kajal Sinha as Khardah's "bhumiputra" (son of soil), Saha said, "He lives on in the heart of the people of this constituency. My conscience prompted me to pay tribute to him, and I did that." Echoing Nandita, Chattopadhyay said exchanging greetings and wishing everyone well are part of "our parampara" (tradition).

"That said, she did not wish for the electoral success of our political rival," the TMC candidate asserted. PTI SUS RMS RMS

