BJP's Khushboo Sundar Hails Rajinikanth's Political Entry, Makes Big Statement On Alliance

BJP leader and fellow Kollywood actor Khushboo Sundar hailed Rajinikanth's entry to politics as the latter announced the launch of his political party in January 2021 on Thursday. Putting years of speculation to rest, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to inform that he would formally announce his political party on December 31 and will launch the party in January 2021, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Hailing Rajinikanth's political plunge, Khushboo Sundar said that she was glad that the superstar had finally announced his entry and remarked that she liked his tagline on his social media post - If not now, never'.

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, Khushboo Sundar said that the BJP was ready to welcome Rajinikanth with open arms if he wished to be associated with the saffron party. Dismissing Rajinikanth as a 'gamechanger' in the upcoming elections, Khushboo Sundar pointed out that it was the mindset of the people was different at the time of voting. Responding to a query on if the BJP will extend its support to Rajinikanth's new party, the BJP leader said it was the state unit and the central leadership's decision to make.

"The party heads and senior leaders will decide on that. Anybody is welcome with open arms to be associated with the BJP. We have a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu with the ruling AIADMK government. So, if Rajinikanth wants to come along with us, then he is most welcome. But if he is going to start his own party like has said, I think he will go solo and will bring the change what he is looking at. We completely leave it to Rajinikanth to take a call on that", Khushboo Sundar said on Rajinikanth joining hands with the BJP.

Rajinikanth to launch party in January

In a massive development, superstar Rajinikanth will announce his political party on December 31 and will launch it in January 2021, the actor informed on Thursday. Rajinikanth had sought time to make his long-touted decision regarding a political plunge after meeting Rajini Makkal Mandram's (RMM) district bearers in Chennai earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth revealed his next political move.

"In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu", Rajinikanth's statement on Twitter read.

Rajinikanth could very well be the wild card entry into Tamil Nadu's electoral politics & it comes at a significant time when the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance, DMK-Congress-Left front and fellow Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan have already sounded the poll bugle and have begun campaigning. Last year, Rajinikanth revealed he would induct youngsters in his party, abolish unnecessary party positions & ruled out the possibility of him becoming the CM. Rajinikanth's warm relations with the central leadership of the BJP is also something that cannot be overlooked & their alliance partner AIADMK will sure look to cash-in on the Superstar's fame to retain power in the state.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relation between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' though Amit Shah's recent visit put speculations of any discord to rest with the parties affirming the continuance of their alliance.

