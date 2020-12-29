BJP's Khushbu Sundar Pens Message For Rajinikanth, Says, 'stand By Your Decision'

Making a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans. BJP leader Khushbu Sundar took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she stands by Rajinikanth's decision and nothing is more important than his health.

"Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70 year-old actor said in a statement, two days before he was to spell out the contours of his party based on spiritual politics aimed at bringing a total change in the Dravidian heartland Tamil Nadu in the 2021 assembly elections. Sundar wrote, "I truly understand nothing more matters than your health and well being."

Dear @rajinikanth sir, your decision breaks every Tamilians heart. But I truly understand nothing more matters than ur health n well being. I as ur well wisher n a friend,will stand by your decision. You are precious n a very important person to me. Take care n stay happy. ❤️🙏🏻❤️ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 29, 2020

"I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfil. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. My immunity is also low," the 70-year-old said.

The announcement comes a day after his discharge from Hyderabad's Apollo hospital, where he was being treated for blood pressure fluctuation. Rajinikanth has been advised complete bed rest for one week to help avoid stress in view of his post-kidney transplant status, labile hypertension, and age. He was admitted to the hospital on December 25, with severe hypertension and exhaustion and was kept under close medical supervision. He had recently escaped a COVID scare after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive; the superstar, however, tested negative.

