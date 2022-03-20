BJP's Kirit Somaiya Accuses Shiv Sena Leaders Of ₹1000 Crore Scam; Targets Yashwant Jadhav

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have been engaging in a cold war of words over the past few weeks now, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has now taken the turn and claimed to have exposed a Rs 1,000 crore scam of Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he alleged that Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and his wife, an MLA, Yamini Jadhav have bought 36 buildings in Mumbai in the last 24 months.

Providing further details on the same, the BJP leader also exuded confidence that the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax department will take appropriate actions in the next few days.

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and MLA Yamini Yashwant bought 36 buildings (old buildings of "Paghadi") with 1000 flats/shops/offices in Mumbai in last 24 months.



₹1000 crore scam exposed



I am confident of Actions by ED, Compay Ministry, Income Tax Dept in next few days — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) March 20, 2022

Notably, the allegations on the Shiv Sena leader came almost a month after the Income Tax department had raided the premises of Yashwant Jadhav on February 24, 2022. The raid was carried out after gathering evidence of his involvement in a money laundering case of more Rs 1 crore. The raid reportedly took place after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had exposed Jadhav alleging that he was looting public money through running fraud companies.

While a former Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya had been levelling corruption allegations against several Shiv Sena leaders and constituents of the ruling MVA coalition, Raut on the other hand had accused the MP's son of having links with Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud. These claims were refuted by Somaiya.

Shiv Sena targets BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleging extortion activities

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has also not stepped back from targeting BJP leaders. Earlier this month, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had alleged BJP's Somaiya to be among the beneficiaries of the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam. He also went on to allege that a top ED official made investments in a Rs 260-crore project in Maharashtra's Palghar and Somaiya's son and wife are directors of the same project named ‘Nikon green Ville Project’.

Raut also made an appeal to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Maharashtra government to investigate his role in the "extortion game". Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader lashed out at Kirit Somaiya saying that several victims of his extortion racket have started speaking up, while the BJP leader himself has been accused of blackmailing.

Image: ANI