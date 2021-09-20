Amid Sena's sudden bonhomie with BJP, ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad on Sunday night while he was on the way to Kolhapur from Mumbai. Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway station as section 144 has been imposed across Maharashtra on September 20-21 to avoid crowding at Ganapati Visarjan amid COVID spread. Sources state that Kolhapur collector had issued prohibitory orders against Somaiya who had announced that he will visit Kolhapur's Mahalakshmi temple.

Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad

As per visuals from Karad Railway station, Somaiya was detained by Railway police and then taken to nearby Karad Circuit House police station. The Kolhapur collector had already imposed section 144 against gatherings on September 20-21. Somaiya, who was later let go, is scheduled to address a press conference at Karad Circuit House at 9 AM, Monday. BJP has locked horns with Sena over the closure of all temples, vowing to hold state-wide protests against the Thackeray govt.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district



Somaiya was expected to visit Kohlapur today. Kolhapur Dist Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him & imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 & 21. pic.twitter.com/3fI42IU53y — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil called the move "dictatorial" and said the Thackeray government would not be able to stifle Somaiya's voice. He said the BJP and Somaiya would take these corruption cases to their logical end. Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was trying to suppress the voice of Somaiya, who was exposing the "corrupt" ministers.

"Somaiya is exposing the corrupt ministers, but the MVA is using force and trying to suppress his voice. But this suppression will not work. BJP stands strong by Somaiya and his voice cannot be suppressed," he said.

Recently, Kirit Somaiya said his party would bring out a “black paper” on alleged frauds committed in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Somaiya said a committee of local BJP leaders and experts will be formed which will collate data relating to "frauds" in the KDMC, including ones committed during the coronavirus pandemic. Somaiya has also claimed that he will expose a scam by state rural development minister Hassan Mushrif.

Police stopped Me at Karad under Prohibitory order 9am Press Conference at Karad Circuit House I will expose 1 more scam of Hassan Mushrif



पोलिसांनी मला निषेधाच्या आदेशान्वये कराडल थांबवले 9 वाजता कराड सर्किट हाऊसला मी पत्रकार परिषदेत हसन मुश्रीफ यांचा आणखी एक घोटाळा उघड करणारं — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 20, 2021

BJP-Sena's tiff over temples

Recently, MNS and BJP held massive protests demanding celebration of Dahi Handis and immediate reopening of all temples. Freedom fighter Anna Hazare too has vowed to go on a hunger fast if the Thackeray government did not reopen all temples immediately. As per the new COVID guidelines, religious places of worship, movie theatres and swimming pools have remained completely shut in Mumbai. while malls, markets and offices have reopened partially.