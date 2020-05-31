BJP's Kirit Somaiya Says Mumbai Has 'collapsed' After Pregnant Woman Dies In Auto

BJP's Kirit Somaiya on Sunday slammed the Maharashtra Government for poor management of COVID in the state over the shocking death of a pregnant woman from Thane who passed away in an auto-rickshaw after being denied treatment by multiple hospitals.

A shocking and tragic case of medical negligence came to light in Maharashtra's Thane where a 26-year-old pregnant woman, complaining of breathlessness, died in an auto-rickshaw on May 28 after three hospitals allegedly refused to admit her. Kirit Somaiya stated that this kind of medical negligence had become 'routine' in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai where the entire medical system had 'collapsed.'

Read:Thane: Pregnant Woman Dies In Auto Rickshaw After Hospitals Refuse Treatment; FIR Lodged

"A pregnant woman does not get admitted in any hospital, dies on the road. Another police constable was sent back from the hospital in Thane and dies before he reaches home. This is becoming routine in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, hospitals are 'house-full' and ambulances are not available. Mumbai has collapsed," said Kirit Somaiya.

Asma Mehendi visited the Bilal hospital and Prime City Care hospital in Kausa-Mumbra complaining of breathlessness but they refused to admit her, citing that they were COVID-specific hospitals. Police have registered a complaint against Bilal hospital and Prime city care hospital on May 28 for medical negligence.

Read: Harsha Bhogle Hails Ban On Spitting In Public In Maharashtra, Says Better Late Than Never

COVID cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2940 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 99 deaths, on Saturday, May 30. At the time of writing this article, there are 34,881 active cases in the state. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 28,081 after 1084 patients were discharged in the day. The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 43.07% and 3.37% respectively. The patient doubling time for the state was 11.3 days in the last week, it has now improved to 17.5 days.

As Centre extended the Coronavirus lockdown till June 30, sources have reported on Saturday, that the Maharashtra government is unlikely to allow any relaxations in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Solapur. Currently, CM Uddhav Thackeray is holding a review meeting with the Chief secretary and cabinet ministers and will address the state soon.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Maharashtra: Jalna Leaders Urge People Not To Harass Medical Staff

Read:Maharashtra: CM Thackeray Asks Varsities To Find Ways To Prioritise Education, Hold Exams