BJP's Kirit Somaiya Scoffs At Uddhav Thackeray Govt Over Rs 5.43 Cr Tender; Lists Failures

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government and said that the government can only correct their impression by doing a good job. This statement from the BJP leader comes after the Maharashtra government issued a tender for selecting an agency to handle the social media for the Chief Minister's Office.

Speaking to Republic TV, Somaiya recalled the time when Shiv Sena goons attacked the Navy veteran and said that the government will have to correct themselves. He also slammed MVA for muzzling the voice of the media, adding that the focus of the government should be on the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

"To improve the public impression, the Uddhav Thackeray government should stop their Shiv Sainik Goons to go behind the naval officer and beat him. They have to correct themselves and not put journalists inside the jail. Your impression can be corrected only if you go for doing a good job." said Somaiya.

"If a journalist like Arnab is fighting to get justice for Sushant, this govt will issue him a so-called notice. Meanwhile, people are dying due to COVID and are not getting admitted to the hospital, there is a lack of ICU beds and at this juncture, the govt is worried about their image. It's shocking. It is not their perception, it is their wrongdoing. They will not be able to correct their image," he added.

Maha Govt Issues Rs 5.43 Cr Tender To Burnish Uddhav Thackeray’s Image

On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued a tender for selecting an agency to handle the social media for the Chief Minister's Office. As per the purported e-Tender, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations has felt the need to engage a private agency to chart out a detailed media strategy for meeting the key objectives of the CMO. The agency is expected to optimize mass campaigns to reach out to citizens with government schemes and activities.

The work of the agency entails capturing interesting pictures, formulating short videos and live streaming assistance. It has been specifically mentioned that live streaming "helps to set a narrative before there are opinions, debates and conversation about a particular topic".

Incidentally, the Shiv Sena on Thursday admitted that it was facing a shortage of funds to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking at a protest over pending GST dues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre is discriminating against non-BJP states governments. Maintaining that it is not a sin that a non-BJP government has been formed in the state, Raut urged the Centre to pay pending GST dues worth Rs.25,000 crore to Maharashtra for boosting the fight against COVID-19.

