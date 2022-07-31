After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on July 31 claimed that Raut will very soon become Nawab Malik's neighbour in jail.

In a video message, Somaiya said, "After mafia cop Sanjay Pandey's arrest, Sanjay Raut has been detained. When things will be out, Sanjay Raut will be the neighbour of Nawab Malik in Arthur road jail."

The BJP leader also spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and made sensational claims. He said, "Sanjay Raut was taken to Dubai by Praveen Raut, and there were several meetings that took place there. ED will be questioning Raut over the meetings. Soon, he will be the neighbour of Nawab Malik in jail."

Earlier this morning, a team of 12 ED officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case. ED officials accompanied by CRPF personnel reached Raut's residence at 7 am and began conducting searches. Following this, Raut denied any misconduct and alleged that he was being attacked due to revenge politics. Sanjay Raut said that he will not bow down. Taking to Twitter, he said, "You can't beat that person. The one who never gives up! Won't bow down! Jai Maharashtra."

Maharashtra CM Shinde Says 'Investigation on, truth will come out'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde suggested that if Raut has done nothing wrong, then he should not be afraid. CM Shinde added that he doesn't want people to join his faction fearing ED's action. On opposition parties accusing the ED of working at the behest of the BJP-led Centre, Shinde said that if the allegations were true, then the Supreme Court would have taken action on it.

"The investigation is underway, I have no information about the arrest, I am not an officer, and ED is doing their investigation. If Sanjay Raut has not done anything, why is he scared? Let the investigation complete, you will know everything that will come out," the Maharashtra CM said.

Image: ANI