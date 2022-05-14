BJP's Kirit Somaiya Slams Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of Shiv Sena Rally; 'misused Power'

Ahead of Shiv Sena's mega rally on Saturday, announced by Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray to demonstrate the “roar of true Hindutva”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said the CM Thackeray-led government is attempting to divert people's attention from real issues.

“Uddhav Thackeray is doing such things just to divert attention from the real issue. He must answer about corruption but unfortunately, he doesn't have the courage to answer. He misused the Chief Minister’s power and suppressed all the corruption cases,” Somaiya said. “There are so many money laundering charges on Shiv Sena leaders. Almost half of the Shiv Sena ministers are under Enforcement Directorate’s investigation,” the BJP leader added.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex and senior party leaders and legislators will attend it.

Shiv Sena's Saturday rally

Earlier Uddhav Thackeray said that he would unmask all political rivals including the MNS and BJP over peddling a duplicate Hindutva ideology as Raj Thackeray has raised the Hindutva pitch a few notches.

MNS president Raj Thackeray and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held rallies earlier targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as well as Shiv Sena’s Hindutva credentials.

The MNS leaders and BJP ministers have been accusing Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray of having forgotten the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena’s scheduled rally on Saturday comes after two significant rallies conducted this month. Raj Thackeray’s rally in Aurangabad where he asked his party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if the government did not remove loudspeakers used for playing Azaan.

On the same day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at a rally in Mumbai, asserted that no Shiv Sena leader was present at the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

The Shiv Sena rally on Saturday will also set the tone for major civic elections across Maharashtra later this year. The rally is believed to mark the beginning of the second phase of the party’s ‘Shiv Sampark Abhiyan’ which is Shiv Sena’s outreach programme with karyakartas.

