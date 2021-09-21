BJP's Kirit Somaiya To File Money Laundering Complaint Against Maha Minister Hasan Mushrif

After levelling a fresh set of allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya is set to file a complaint with Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif family and Appasaheb Nalwade Gadhinglaj Taluka S.S.K. Ltd on Tuesday. Earlier, the NCP leader had said that he will be filing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. While last week, Somaiya had alleged that Mushrif is involved in money laundering and Benami property.

Today 2pm I am filing Complaint with ED Mumbai against Minister Hasan Mushrif Family & Appasaheb Nalwade Gadhinglaj Taluka S.S.K. Ltd. (Collaboration with Brisk Facilities Pvt. Ltd.). @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 21, 2021

Kirit Somaiya Vs Hasan Mushrif- Who alleged what?

While speaking to the media, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif on Monday asserted, "the allegation which is being made by Kirit Somaiya are part of BJPs big conspiracy and Chandrakant Patil is the mastermind of this. I have been very vocal about the Centre using central agencies against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and on the issue of Parambir Singh. It is the reason I am being framed by BJP through Kirit Somaiya to stop me."

Last week, the BJP leader had alleged that Mushrif and his family members are involved in money laundering and have stakes in shell companies.

Briefing on his allegations, Somaiya had asserted, "Hasan Mushrif, his wife Sahera Hasan Mushrif and their son Navid Mushrif, the whole Mushrif family have their shares in these fraudulent practices in money laundering and Benami property. There are records in various agencies that the companies, in which these people were involved are actually shell companies. In his election affidavit, he has mentioned these shell companies. I do not know how he could do that."

Kirit Somaiya's detention

On September 19, the ex-BJP MP was detained at Karad while he was on the way to Kolhapur from Mumbai. Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway station as section 144 has been imposed across Maharashtra on September 20-21 to avoid crowding at Ganapati Visarjan amid COVID spread. Sources state that the Kolhapur collector had issued prohibitory orders against Somaiya who had announced that he will visit Kolhapur's Mahalakshmi temple.

Reacting to the political development, BJP leaders had condemned the action by Maharashtra Government and described it as "dictatorial".

Image: ANI/Facebook/@hasan.mushrif