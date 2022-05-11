BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena Seeks Transfer Of Bhilwara Case To CBI; 'PFI May Be Involved'

Alleging the Popular Front of India (PFI)'s role in the gruesome murder of Adarsh in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the Bharatiya Janata Party sought that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on May 11. Speaking to the media, saffron party MP Kirodi Lal Meena highlighted the incompetence of the Congress government in the state over taking stringent action against the radical organisation.

"I, therefore, say not just the Bhilwara case, the Jodhpur violence, the Karauli violence- all these cases should be dealt by the CBI. We demand CBI action," said Meena, adding that the spy agencies were investigating PFI's role in creating violence in the state.

Bhilwara murder after Karauli, Jodhpur violence

After the violence that took place in Karauli on Ram Navami, and in Jodhpur on Eid & Akshaya Tritiya, Rajasthan is once again raging with communal tension. This time, it is over the murder of a 22-year-old Hindu man, allegedly by a Muslim, over a personal dispute. The young man was stabbed to death in Bhilwara allegedly when he went to resolve a dispute involving his younger brother.

The Rajasthan Police is on alert, officials have been doing the rounds of the city since last night, given the sensitivity of the situation, and the internet services have been suspended as a precaution. This, as Hindu groups including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Jagran Manch, continue to protest and have called for a bandh in the region.

VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal spoke to Republic TV and expressed his anger over continuous attacks on the Hindu community in Rajasthan. He alleged that "the Rajasthan government has failed in maintaining the law and order situation in the state and is encouraging jihadi elements."

Image: Facebook/@KirodiLalMeena, PTI