BJP's Kirodi Meena Condemns Alwar Temple Demolition; 'Gehlot Is Aurangzeb Of Rajasthan'

After a 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished in Sarai Mohalla in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, BJP MP Kirodi Meena condemned the act and slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for running 'vendetta' politics in the state. Calling Ashok Gehlot as 'Aurangzeb of Rajasthan', the BJP MP has staged a protest outside the police station in Rajgarh, demanding the reconstruction of the temple and compensation to the families whose livelihoods are affected by this 'ruthless demolition'.

Kirodi Lal Meena told Republic, "In the name of the masterplan, the Gehlot Govt is hurting the sentiments of Hindus by demolishing temples".

Explaining the demolition, he said, "They used a bulldozer after that drilling machine was used to bring down the temple. People placed their feet on the Shivalinga. All this happened during the Aurangzeb period, and now the same is seen with Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister".

Demanding answers from the Congress government in the state, the BJP leader stated that when sentiments of Hindus are hurt, Ashok Gehlot and Rahul Gandhi chose to remain silent.

He added that there was no notice issued by the state government concerning the demolition of the temple. He alleged that the SDM had to act under the pressure of Gehlot-led government.

Further expressing distress over the incident, Kirodi Lal Meena said, "Rajsthan Govt is doing a very wrong work in the state. Destruction of temples in shameful. This is vendetta politics by Gehlkot Govt."

BJP forms committee to probe Alwar temple demolition

The BJP has constituted a five-member committee to probe the demolition of the temple. Over the next three days, the members are scheduled to visit Rajgarh, prepare a factual report, and hand it over to Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia.

Sharing a video of the demolition on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress."

In another tweet, Amit Malviya alleged, "On 18 April, without issuing any notice, the administration ran bulldozers over the pucca houses and shops of 85 Hindus in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan."

(Image: ANI)