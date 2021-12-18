BJP's Lanka Dinakar Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy For 'destroying' State's Economy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that policies made by the CM have destroyed the economical conditions of the state.

"While on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about building the nation, on the other hand Reddy's policies has resulted in the destruction of the state economy. The state government under the leadership of Reddy has lost its momentum to understand the Centres's approaches and instead adopted the other distinctive methods," Lanka Dinakar told ANI.

The BJP leader said that PM Modi had clear thoughts for the Atmanirbhar Bharath and Gati Shakti Infrastructure initiative for recovery and sustainable growth of India's economy after the COVID-19 pandemic and future unforeseen uncertainties but Andhra Pradesh has been lagging behind.

Dinakar alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government is even failing to satisfy the needs of regional requirements due to policy paralysis with unconstitutional and illegitimate acts against the interest of the nation and the future of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP chief asks YSRCP MPs to resign to pressure Centre

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had demanded the resignation of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs in order to pressurise the Centre over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh. He had further affirmed that even TDP MPs will resign to extend support in achieving all the major reorganisation promises including special status, Polavaram and Vizag Railway Zone.

Stating that it is high time for the Chief Minister to decide to fight for the bifurcation promises or not, TDP chief Naidu said that the Centre has already mentioned in Parliament that special status to state was a closed chapter.

He further alleged that the YSRCP-led government has failed to work up to people's expectations and therefore has lost public trust and confidence in just two and half years of being in power.

Naidu added that the YSRCP regime was trying to distract the public from its own failure by filing false cases against TDP leaders and by dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

(With agency inputs)