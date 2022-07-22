BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi accused the Delhi government of providing undue benefits to liquor licensees, depriving people of the benefits from the tax money that would have been collected from them. The leader's press conference was held after Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Liquor Excise Policy of 2021-22.

She posed five questions to CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging irregularities in the state’s liquor policy, especially on the urgency to sign certain documents without issuing a 48-hour notice and circulating an agenda, in violation of the set process. She held the notice sent by the excise department to the licensee companies last year.

Addressed a press conference reg. LG's decision of CBI probe against New Liquor Policy of Delhi Govt. at @BJP4India headquarters in New Delhi.



दिल्ली में नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए liquor policy के लागू होने पर उपराज्यपाल महोदय द्वारा CBI जांच के आदेश का हम सभी स्वागत करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/9uSk71c0Pu — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) July 22, 2022

Below are the questions posed by Meenakashi Lekhi:

1 What action has been taken against the liquor vendors who received notices from the Delhi government’s excise department on October 25, 2021?

2 Did these companies get a waiver of Rs 144.36 cr on the licence fee on July 14, 2022 sans the due procedure, under the leadership of Finance Minister Manish Sisodia? No cabinet note was circulated and the L-G was also not kept in the loop. All this was happening during the COVID-19 Delta wave in Delhi.

3 Did the state government return the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 30 crore to a specific liquor vendor, in contravention of the due procedure and rules?

4 Did the Govt reduce Rs 50 per case for imported liquor without informing the L-G, circulating a cabinet note and following the due procedure?

5 Why was a blacklisted liquor company - Khau Gali given a contract in two zones in Delhi?

Delhi’s L-G Saxena recommends CBI probe against Delhi’s Liquor Excise policy 2021-22

Amid the Centre still yet to approve Arvind Kejriwal's visit to a Singapore event, in fresh trouble, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the state government’s Liquor Excise Policy 2021-22.

The allegation against the government is enabling liquor licensee companies to profit from the contracts provided by the state to set up liquor shops, in contravention of following the due process of law.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees.''