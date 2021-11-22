BJP'S Locket Chatterjee Says TMC's 'Khela Hobe' Stands For Violence In West Bengal

Taking into purview the upcoming civic body elections in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament (MP) from Hoogly constituency Locket Chatterjee on Monday came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and affirmed that 'Khela Hobe' represents "violence" in West Bengal and the same will not be replicated in Tripura.

Highlighting the cases of violence post-Assembly Election in West Bengal, Chatterjee said, "If 'Khela Hobe' (The Game is on) means the death of over 60 workers, migration of over one lakh workers, gang rape and atrocities on women in Bengal, then there will be no 'Khela Hobe' in Tripura."

We want 'Vikas Hobe' in Tripura: Locket Chatterjee

She said that the BJP aspires for development and that the party wants the same in Tripura. "We want 'Vikas Hobe' (call for development) in Tripura," she added.

Chatterjee slammed the TMC and said that the party is incapable of ruling West Bengal but aspires to mark its presence in Tripura.

"They can't even handle their state and now they are going to Tripura, where they don't even have a single cadre," she said.

The 'Khala Hobe' slogan gained prominence during the recent Assembly polls in West Bengal. Main political parties in the fray, mainly TMC and the BJP had exchanged words on multiple occasions. The Bengali words translate into 'game on'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly used the slogan against the BJP, who was the main contender against the TMC during recent polls. The TMC won by a landslide. The slogan became immensely popular and unofficially the theme of the poll battle between the TMC and BJP.

Trinamool youth leader arrested in Tripura

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Trinamool Congress locked horns in Tripura after the youth wing president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party was arrested on Sunday. She was accused of disturbing a ruling party meeting held at a hotel. The TMC immediately raised the issue and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the party workers by un-lawful arrests, just like they did in Gujarat. The TMC said on Sunday that a host of high-level party MPs will visit the capital to raise the issue. Saayoni Ghosh was questioned by the Tripura Police and later was arrested. As per the news agency ANI, She was arrested because she was allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers.

TMC and BJP face-off in Tripura

The Tripura Police detained Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance while the meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was being held. The Police detained her for questioning and were under custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she was already questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically hurting the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI)