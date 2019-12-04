BJP's Madhav Bhandari Rebuts Sharad Pawar's Claim On Offer To 'work Together'

BJP's Madhav Bhandari dismissed Sharad Pawar's statements about PM Modi reaching out to him, saying that he is trying to spread rumours. He also alleged that if there was any such talk between them then why did he remain silent for 15 days and only now wants to talk about it?

Offer by BJP

Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo, on Monday claimed that PM Modi had given him an offer to "work together," however, he refused the proposal. In the claim made on a regional channel, Pawar also asserted that the offer was made because the two of them--Pawar and PM Modi, share "similar opinions" on certain issues. The statement of the NCP chief comes against the backdrop of Shiv Sena dumping its saffron ally BJP over disagreements on rotational Chief Ministership and forming a government in an alliance with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.