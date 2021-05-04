BJP's Malviya Asks Kejriwal To 'stop Fooling People Of Punjab' With New COVID 'fight Plan'

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday took to Twitter and slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the COVID situation there. He shared the latter's video clip where he assures that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will help Punjab fight the oxygen crisis.

If Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had such a well laid out plan to fight Covid pandemic in Punjab then how come he is such a disaster in Delhi?



Or is he simply fooling the people of Punjab just because Assembly election is due next year and he is hoping to win a few seats? pic.twitter.com/wu29sdq45Y — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 4, 2021

Malviya took a dig at the CM and questioned his government's performance in the national capital. He said, "If Delhi Chief Minister had such a well-laid-out plan to fight the COVID pandemic in Punjab then how come he is such a disaster in Delhi?"

"Or is he simply fooling the people of Punjab just because the state election is due next year and he is hoping to win a few seats?" he added.

COVID Tally In Delhi

The national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday. This is the third day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

The 18,043 fresh cases are the lowest since April 15 when 16,699 people were diagnosed with the disease. The low number of cases can be attributed to fewer tests (61,045) conducted on Sunday. According to the bulletin, only 1,611 vaccine doses were administered a day ago, the lowest so far. This included 1,260 people who received the first dose. The positivity rate remained below 30 percent for the second consecutive day. Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 28.33 percent on Sunday, 31.6 percent on Saturday, 32.7 percent on Friday, 32.8 percent on Thursday, 31.8 percent on Wednesday, 32.7 percent on Tuesday, and 35 percent on Monday.